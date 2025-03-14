Punjab CM pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesargarh Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday paid obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and extended his warm greetings to the people on the festival of Hola Mohalla.

The Chief Minister said that this historic day reminds all of us of the rich legacy behind this sacred ‘Hola Mohalla’ festival, which symbolized the tenth Sikh Master Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s great ideology and endeavor to infuse the undying spirit of well being (Chardi Kala).

He said that the state government was deriving a sense of responsibility and spirit of service towards mankind by following the footsteps of great Sikh Gurus. Mann said that it is a matter of immense pride and honor that Punjab was the only state in the country which was a perfect blend of ‘socialism and secularism’ on one hand and an epitome of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood on the other.

The Chief Minister, who prayed to the almighty for peace, progress and prosperity in the state, also wished that the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood are strengthened in the state with every passing day.

He expressed hope that with the blessings of waheguru, Punjab will continue to lead the country in every sphere. Mann said that it is a divine experience for him to participate in this festival which is a symbol of the martial spirit of the Punjabis in general and the Sikh community in particular.

The Chief Minister said that he was blessed to bow here at this holy city of Sri Anandpur Sahib, which has the privilege of having been founded by the Ninth Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji in 1665, who sacrificed his life to uphold human dignity and human rights.

He further said that this revered place was also the birthplace of Khalsa as in the year 1699 the tenth master of Sikhs Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji laid the foundation of Khalsa Panth at this sacred land on the historic day of Baisakhi. Mann said that this sacred land has always inspired the Punjabis to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice besides cementing the ethos of communal harmony and brotherhood.

The Chief Minister said that huge participation of the people from different walks of life is witnessed on the holy land of Sri Anandpur Sahib during the festival. He said that with all its humility and enthusiasm the state government has made elaborate arrangements to ensure world class and flawless arrangements for the devotees visiting the holy city during Hola Mohalla.

Mann called upon the people to celebrate this mega event collectively with great enthusiasm thereby rising above the parochial considerations of caste, color, creed and religion in order to demonstrate the ethos of secularism and religious tolerance.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that his government is duty bound to make all out efforts for boosting infrastructural development in this holy city. He said that necessary steps will be taken for sprucing up infrastructure in terms of state of the art multi specialty hospital, stadium and others in the coming days.

Chief Minister Mann also announced to develop the area around Sri Anandpur Sahib as a favourite tourism destination. On the occasion Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Hardeep Singh Mundian along with others were also present.