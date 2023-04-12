Punjab CM closes 9th toll plaza, says more to follow

After closing ninth toll plaza in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said this is not the last toll plaza to be closed in larger public interest as more such toll plazas will be freed in the coming days.

Addressing a gathering after closing the toll plaza on Samana-Patran road in Patiala, Mann said these toll plazas, which were in reality shops for the open loot of the general public, had plundered the public by flouting all the norms as per their agreement.

He said it is surprising that instead of taking action against them in the larger public interest, the successive state governments had patronised this loot by turning a blind eye to their misdeeds. The CM said though the people had elected the governments for securing their interests but these power mad politicians shielded such defaulters just for their own vested interests.

He said the previous governments ignored the ambiguities of these erring toll plazas and allowed them to mint the money illegally without bothering the general public. At none of the toll plazas, shut so far, the facility of ambulance or recovery van was visible despite provision for it in the agreement.

The CM said the agreement of this toll plaza was signed on 1 September 2005 during the Captain Amarinder Singh government and the toll was imposed for 16 years. He said that due to several shortcomings a fine of Rs 1.48 Crore was imposed on the company adding that it could have been closed on 24 June 2013 due to these shortcomings.

Mann said this never happened adding he said that the toll could have also been shut down on 16 October 2018 when the second overlay was not done but no action was initiated. He said after assuming the charge of office, when his government issued notice to toll plaza for violations, the company managing it moved to the court but this plea was rejected by the court.

Mann said in larger public interest, the government has decided to close it. He said by closing this toll plaza Rs 3.80 lakh of the common people will be saved daily.The CM said the company was seeking an extension on the pretext of farmers agitation and Covid pandemic but his government has denied it. Mann said every single penny plundered from people will be recovered from these people by all means adding that FIR will also be lodged against the company.