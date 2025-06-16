Punjab CEO orders enhanced vigilance and voter-friendly measures ahead of Ludhiana West by-poll

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C held a video conference on Monday to review preparations for the by-election in the 64-Ludhiana West Assembly Constituency.

During the meeting, the CEO instructed district officials to exercise heightened vigilance during the final phase of the election process. He emphasized the need for strict monitoring during the last 72, 48, and 24 hours leading up to polling, as well as until the conclusion of the election process.

Sibin C directed that all outsiders, including political leaders, must vacate the constituency after the conclusion of the election campaign at 6 pm on June 17. He also stressed the importance of round-the-clock surveillance through CCTV to prevent the illegal distribution or smuggling of liquor, cash, drugs, or other inducements.

The CEO further instructed that any complaints regarding attempts to influence voters through the distribution of cash or freebies should be acted upon immediately and strictly.

In view of the prevailing heat wave, the Chief Electoral Officer directed officials to ensure adequate facilities for voters at polling stations. These include arrangements for drinking water, ‘Chhabils’, waiting areas, toilets, and shaded structures. He also urged that voters be encouraged to adhere to the COVID-19 advisory guidelines issued by the Health Department.

Sibin C reviewed the live webcasting setup for 100 per cent of polling stations to enable real-time monitoring and took stock of arrangements at polling booths, strong rooms, counting halls, and medical facilities. He reiterated that any violations of the Model Code of Conduct must be dealt with promptly in accordance with Election Commission guidelines.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Himanshu Jain, Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma, and Returning Officer Rupinder Pal Singh.

The DC-cum-District Election Officer and the Police Commissioner assured the CEO that all arrangements for the by-election are in place and the election process will be conducted smoothly and in full compliance with Election Commission protocols. They also assured that all directives issued during the meeting would be implemented without delay.

Sibin C shared that the total number of registered voters in the Ludhiana West constituency stands at 1,74,437, comprising 89,602 male voters, 84,825 female voters, and 10 third-gender voters.

A total of 194 polling booths have been established at 66 locations for the by-election. These include 10 model polling booths, one all-women-managed booth, one eco-friendly green booth, and one booth operated by persons with disabilities (PWD) staff. Additionally, 13 polling booths have been identified as critical, where paramilitary forces will be deployed.

To facilitate senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and voters with medical issues, home voting was conducted. A total of 239 voters availed of this facility.

The CEO stated that voting will take place on June 19 from 7 am to 6 pm, and the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on June 23 at Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana, which has been designated as the counting centre.

He added that 54 security checkpoints have been established across the constituency, and all election-related activities are being closely monitored by security agencies.