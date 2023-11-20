Punjab Assembly’s 2-day winter session begins from Nov 28

The Winter Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha is scheduled for November 28 and 29.

The current Vidhan Sabha will convene for its fifth session this year. After the Governor prorogued the Budget Session last week, the meeting is being called to order.

This decision was made on Monday during the Punjab Council of Ministers meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Vidhan Sabha must hear the presentation of at least three Money Bills.

The Council of Ministers has also announced the creation of nine new positions at the Majaraja Ranjit Singh Sports University, according to Finance Minister Harpal Cheema.

He said that during the Cabinet meeting, the cases of five prisoners whose sentences were almost over and who had behaved well had been discussed. Only one of these four cases, he claimed, was authorized for an early release. The other three were rejected.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and the AAP government has been at loggerheads with the Governor Banwari Lal Purohit over many issues.

Recently Mann had written to the Governor pleading for his help in order to obtain the outstanding amount from the Center in the form of RDF (Rural Development Fund).

The Governor had also threatened to write to the President for enforcing the President’s rule in the state. He had declared that it was unconstitutional for Mann to ignore any of his inquiries.

The Governor had ceased to correspond with the CM as their altercation intensified. At that point, rumors of a relationship thawing had surfaced, and Mann had begun answering his earlier letters.