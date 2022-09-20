Punjab Assembly ‘confidence motion’ session approved for Sept 22

The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday approved the summoning of the third Special Session of 16th Punjab Assembly on 22 September (Thursday), to move a confidence motion in the favour of the Bhagwant Maan government.

A decision to this effect was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister this morning at CM’s Office in the Punjab Civil Secretariat.

Divulging the details, a spokesperson of the CM’s Office said, “The Cabinet approved the recommendation to be sent to the Governor of Punjab for summoning a special session of the House under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India”.

The spokesperson further revealed that the session will start with obituary references at 11 a.m. followed by moving of a confidence motion in favour of the state government.

The CM on Monday called a special session of the Punjab Assembly on 22 September to seek a “vote of confidence”.

“The faith of the people has no value in any currency of the world. On Thursday, 22 September, a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be convened and this will be proved legally by submitting a vote of confidence. Long live the revolution!” Mann tweeted.

Last week, AAP accused the BJP of trying to topple its government in Punjab through “Operation Lotus”. Addressing a Press conference, senior AAP leader and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema had said under ‘Operation Lotus’ many leaders and agents of BJP from Delhi and Punjab approached at least 10 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) belonging to the AAP over phone and offered Rs 25 crores each to quit AAP and join the BJP.

The CM, however, had said the BJP’s ploy to buy AAP legislators in Punjab will fail. “If these people (BJP) do not get votes, they choose the way of buying MLAs,” he had said, expressing faith that AAP’s MLA will remain loyal to their land and Punjab.

Meanwhile, BJP alleges the AAP has failed to keep its promises made at the time of Punjab elections and the party is now trying to distract the public by making such statements against BJP.

The Saffron Party has demanded a probe by a retired judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court into the allegation made by the AAP regarding money being offered to AAP legislators by the BJP in order to make them join their Party.