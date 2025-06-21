Punjab and Haryana High Court celebrates International Day of Yoga with enthusiasm

The International Day of Yoga 2025 was celebrated on the premises of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, under the aegis of Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The theme for this year’s event was “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, and the celebrations were held in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, New Delhi.

Judges, members of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, and officers and officials of the High Court participated in the event with great enthusiasm, performing various yoga asanas and engaging in meditation.

On this occasion, a yoga trainer highlighted the benefits of yoga, describing it as an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition.

The trainer emphasized that yoga contributes to physical development, mental relaxation, and the enhancement of strength, flexibility, and immunity—particularly significant in today’s world where mental and physical health are under increasing stress.

Yoga, the trainer noted, is not merely a form of exercise but a means of discovering a sense of oneness with oneself, the world, and nature.