Punjab: AAP condemns undignified deportation of 104 Indians from US

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly condemned the deportation of 104 Indians from the United States and the inhuman treatment meted out to them.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Thursday termed the act as “unfortunate” and criticised the manner in which the individuals were treated.

In a statement, Kang said, “The way they were handcuffed and deported, as if they were hardcore criminals, is extremely sad and condemnable. Immigration is a global phenomenon, and people often migrate in search of better opportunities. Treating them like criminals not only tarnishes the image of our country but also leaves these individuals humiliated.”

In the statement, he added that the AAP has sought a reply from the Government of India in Parliament and demanded immediate action to address the concerns of the affected individuals.

The AAP MP further questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the matter, pointing out the supposed camaraderie between Modi and US President Donald Trump.

“Modi claims that Trump is his friend, then why is he not raising this issue with him? Why is he allowing Indians to be treated in such an undignified manner, as if they are criminals?” Kang remarked.

He urged Prime Minister Modi to stand up for the dignity of Indian citizens and demand a public explanation from US authorities.

AAP senior leader Neel Garg also criticised the BJP-led government for its apathy toward the deported individuals. He pointed out that the Haryana government transported the youths in a prison bus, treating them like convicts upon their arrival.

Expressing his concern over the media’s silence on the matter, Garg said that the BJP government has failed to provide adequate employment opportunities in India, forcing many youths to seek livelihoods abroad.

The AAP leader also highlighted that this incident reflects poorly on India’s global image and emphasised the need for immediate diplomatic intervention to ensure such incidents do not recur.