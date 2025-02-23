Punjab: 191 contesting candidates left in the fray for General Elections to Municipal Councils

Punjab State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri has informed that 191 contesting candidates are left in the fray after the last date of withdrawal of nominations for the General Elections to the Municipal Councils of Tarn Taran (District Tarn Taran), Dera Baba Nanak (District Gurdaspur) and Talwara (District Hohiarpur).

He further disclosed that number of contesting candidates left in the fray after withdrawal of nominations for the General Elections to the Municipal Councils of Tarn Taran (District Tarn Taran), Dera Baba Nanak (District Gurdaspur) and Talwara (District Hohiarpur) are 113, 37 and 41 respectively.

The poll will be held on 2.3.2025 from 7 am to 4 pm and the counting of votes will take place on the same day at the polling station itself, after completion of the poll.

