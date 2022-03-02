Pune: 4 suffocate to death while cleaning septic tank

Four labourers suffocated to death while cleaning a clogged septic tank at a residential complex in Loni Kalbhor on the outskirts of the city, police said here on Wednesday.

The tragedy occurred at the Kalamvak Vasti’s Malhar building around 11.30 a.m. when the four workers descended into the septic tank.

Officials said that while two of the men went inside first, the other two followed to assist them, but following a commotion, they were pulled out.

The deceased are identified as Rupesh Kamble, Padmakar Waghmare, Krishna Jadhav and Sikandar Kasabe, and it is suspected that the asphyxiation may be due to inhaling poisonous gases accumulated inside the septic tank, is the cause of death.

The Loni Kalbhor Police have registered an accidental case and are probing the incident.

The bodies of the four deceased have been sent for autopsy, the reports of which are awaited, before they will be handed over to their families.

Locals said it was not immediately clear whether the conservancy workers wore masks or safety gear for the work in septic tanks, considered a high-risk job as they are filled with toxic gases.