Pucca house is foundation of better tomorrow: PM

“House is not just a structure made of bricks and cement, but our feelings, our aspirations are attached to it. The boundary walls of the house not only provide us security, but also instill in us the confidence of a better tomorrow.”

This is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a letter to Sudhir Kumar Jain of Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, congratulating him on getting a pucca house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, adding that the happiness of getting own roof and house was priceless.

The PM further wrote; “The dream of your own house has come true through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Your sense of satisfaction after this achievement can easily be felt by your words in the letter. This house is like a new foundation for the dignified life of your family and a better future for both your children.”

Modi also said that crores of beneficiaries have got their pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojana so far. He said the government was committed towards the goal of providing houses to every needy family.

The PM said that the government was making sincere efforts to bring positive changes in the lives of the countrymen through various public welfare schemes.

In the letter to Sudhir, Modi said that these memorable moments in the lives of beneficiaries like him give the PM inspiration and energy to continue working tirelessly and non-stop in the service of the nation.

Sudhir got his own pucca house recently under the PM Awas Yojana and wrote a letter to Modi thanking him. In his letter, Sudhir described the PM Awas Yojana as a boon for homeless poor families. Sudhir wrote that he was living in a rented house and had changed houses 6-7 times. He also shared his pain of changing the house frequently.