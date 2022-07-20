PT Usha takes oath as Rajya Sabha Member

P.T. Usha, a well-known former athlete, took her oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Wednesday.

On July 6, the administration announced her nomination to the Upper House, along with philanthropist Veerendra Heggade, film director, and musician Ilaiyaraaja Vijayendra Prasad, K.V. In Hindi, she took the oath.

One of India’s most well-known athletes, Usha was born in a tiny town in the Keralan region of Kozhikode. For thousands of young girls around the nation who wanted to pursue a career in athletics, particularly track and field events, she has served as an inspiration and role model.

She has represented the nation and won gold at several international athletic competitions, including the Asian Games, the Asian Championships, and the World Junior Invitational Meet, earning her the nickname “Payyoli Express.” Throughout her career, she has broken and set a number of national and Asian records.

In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, where she finished fourth and lost the bronze medal by 1/100 of a second, she just missed capturing India’s first track and field medal at the 1984 Olympics.

After retiring, she founded the Usha School of Athletics, which provides gifted children with access to top-notch facilities.

The Delhi BJP gave Usha, a recipient of the Arjuna award and the Padma Shri, a rousing welcome on Monday at the airport.

A BJP delegation led by Lok Sabha Member Manoj Tiwari and vice-president of party’s Delhi unit Virendra Sachdeva received her at the airport.

(with inputs from IANS)