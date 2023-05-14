Providing industry-friendly environment is top priority: HP CM

Our government is committed to making Himachal Pradesh an industrial hub of the country with an industry-friendly environment is the topmost priority of the state government, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The state government has launched several schemes to provide a conducive environment to potential entrepreneurs resulting in an impressive ranking of the state in the ease of doing business index, he said here on Sunday.

Furthermore, to develop Himachal Pradesh as a favourite investment destination of the country, a number of new policies have been adopted by the state government such as providing various incentives like cheaper power, easier credit facilities through the State Finance Corporation, and the nationalized banks for establishing new industries.

“The land is also being made available on a low-rate lease basis and new industries are exempted from sales or purchase tax. Concessions are being provided on charges for transportation of raw materials from the nearest railhead outside the state besides the provision of other marginal benefits,” he said.

Financial assistance will be given for machinery and equipment in Dental Clinics, purchase of e-taxi, installation of solar power projects up to one MW, and fisheries projects along with other enterprises under Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Yojana, he added.

A subsidy of 50 per cent will be provided uniformly to all eligible sections on the purchase of e-taxi.

The government aims at bringing an investment of about Rs. 20,000 crores in manufacturing, tourism, energy, construction, and housing with the potential of providing direct employment to about 40,000 persons and indirect employment to about 50,000 persons.

He said that 99 percent of enterprises established in the State come under the Micro, Small, and Medium category.

“The Industries Department will conduct a detailed survey of these enterprises for identifying their problems and apt redressal. Unity Mall will be established in the state for promoting the One District One Product concept,” he said.

The state government is now actively considering abolishing the compulsion of the Essentiality Certificate required from the industrialists to increase industrial investment in Himachal, he said, adding a provision in this respect will be made in the New Industrial Policy.

“In addition, the Bureau of Investment Promotion is being set up in the Industries Department, which will replace the existing single window system. This Bureau will facilitate the potential investors to get all clearances under a single roof. It will provide a Plug-and Play interface to the investors. This will help in providing employment opportunities to local youth and also in developing the state as an ideal investment-friendly state,” he said.

The state government will also look into the issue of delay in obtaining permissions under Section-118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, said the Chief Minister.