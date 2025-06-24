“Proud to walk beside you”: Priti Adani pens heartfelt note for husband Gautam Adani on his birthday

Priti Adani, wife of industrialist Gautam Adani, on Tuesday, penned a heartfelt social media post, wishing her husband a happy birthday.

In her post, Priti hailed her husband Gautam’s spirit of unwavering resilience, adding that she was proud to walk beside him on this extraordinary journey.

“A life led with purpose. A spirit of unwavering resilience. Happy birthday, Gautam Adani. Proud to walk beside you on this extraordinary journey. May you continue to touch and inspire countless lives,” she wrote on X.

Priti is the chairperson of the Adani Foundation. She also identifies herself as an “educationist and a proud mother”.

Born on June 24, 1962, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Gautam Adani is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group. As of May 2025, he was ranked the third richest person in Asia.