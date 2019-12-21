In violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kanpur and Rampur on Saturday, one protester died while several vehicles were set ablaze.

Thousands of protesters gathered at Yatimkhana, Kanpur, and the condition turned violent in which 12 people suffered injuries. In order to control the protesters, the police had to lath-charge and use tear gas on them. Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai and Haji Irfan Solanki were also detained by the police.

Keeping in view the violent protests going on in the country, Qazi Maulana Riyaz Hasmati appealed people in Babupurwa and Munshipurwa mosque to maintain peace.

SSP Anant Dev also said that strict action will be taken against those who have been involved in the protests.

While in Rampur, several vehicles were set on fire by the protestors and also indulged in firing. In response, the police had to use tear gas to control the situation.

As per the reports, thousands of people from various areas came out and gathered at Hathi Khana square. The protesters turned violent and set four vehicles on fire including a police bike.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Shia cleric said that CAA and NRC are two different things. The NRC has been implemented in Assam only not across the country. Apart from this, the guidelines are still not clear to many. Some political parties are misguiding the people over the CAA and NRC and the Muslim community should maintain peace.

Uttar Pradesh IG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar told that since December 10, the police has arrested 705 people in connection with the violent protests, whereas released 4500 detainees.

15 deaths have been reported and 263 people have been injured till now in UP.

Besides the national capital and Uttar Pradesh, protesters in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and six other states, in the last few days, also defied prohibitory orders and marched on to the streets in a bid to bring national and international attention to their fight against the controversial law.

The amended law seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

(With inputs from IANS)