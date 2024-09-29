Protests in Kashmir against killing of Hezbollah chief by IDF

Protests were held in Srinagar’s old city and certain other places where security forces were deployed in strength to maintain peace.

The protestors carrying portraits of the Hezbollah chief, who was killed on Saturday, raised slogans against Israel and the US.

Former chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti cancelled her party’s campaign for the assembly elections on Sunday in a show of solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

Condemning the killing of Hezbollah chief, Mehbooba wrote on X: “Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, especially Hasan Nasrallah. We stand with the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief and exemplary resistance”.

Reacting to her comments, BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said; “Mehbooba is pained by the death of the Hezbollah leader, but when Hindus were being killed in Bangladesh, she remained silent. These are crocodile’s tears. People understand everything,” he added.

National Conference (NC) MP from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, also called off his election campaign to condemn the killing of Nasrallah.

Condemning Israel’s action, National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah urged global leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, to pressure Israel for peace in the region. He expressed concern over escalating violence, stating that the killing of innocent people must stop in Gaza, Lebanon, and beyond.

Omar said, “We have always opposed the bombing and use of force by Israel for the past year and have repeatedly demanded that it should be stopped. The series of killing and injuring innocent people should be stopped whether it is in Gaza, Lebanon or anywhere else. After what happened yesterday, it seems as if the clouds of war are now visible in the entire region. PM Modi and leaders of other countries should put pressure on Israel to establish peace there again”.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on X; “Martyrs don’t die!”

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone wrote; “Mourning the supreme martyrdom of Shaheed Syed Hasan Nasrallah. May Allah (SWT) bless his soul & grant us strength to carry forward his legacy against oppressors”.