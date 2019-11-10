A group of youth gathered outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Saturday night and made provocative speeches against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute. The group claimed to be the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

At the protest, there were about 50 youth gathered outside the JNU campus against the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya land dispute on Saturday in which the court granted the 2.77 acre disputed land for the construction of temple through a trust while a separate 5 acre land for the construction of a mosque in a prominent are in the city.

The main speaker identified at the protest was Sharjeen, but he didn’t identified the univeristy and the course he in enroll in.

The group of youth was protesting targeting the Hindu side. They were protesting opposite to the group which was celebrating the verdict by chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

In a landmark judgment, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre land will be taken over by a Government trust for the construction of the temple, while a suitable alternative plot of land measuring 5 acres at a prominent site in Ayodhya will be given to the Sunni Waqf Board.