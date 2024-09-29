Protest march held in J&K’s Budgam against Hezbollah chief’s killing by IDF

A protest march was held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by the Israel Defence Force (IDF).

The protest saw locals rallying in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and Gaza, condemning the recent Israeli air strikes in Lebanon.

Israel, already fighting a war against Hamas in Gaza, has intensified its military operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Advertisement

The Jewish country dealt a massive blow to Hezbollah and killed its chief Hassan Nasrallah in massive bombings at the Lebanon-based militia’s headquarters in Beirut.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of Nasrallah, and announced the cancellation of her Sunday’s poll events.

“Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasrallah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance,” Mufti wrote on ‘X’.

Responding to Mufti’s comments, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice-president Omar Abdullah refrained from making a direct statement on her remarks but expressed his long-standing opposition to Israel’s use of force.

“I will not say anything about it today. We have always opposed the bombing and use of force by Israel for the past year and have repeatedly demanded that it should be stopped,” Abdullah said.

He further called on the Government of India to put pressure on Israel and ensure peace is restored in the region

“The series of killing and injuring innocent people should be stopped whether it is in Gaza, Lebanon, or anywhere else. After what happened yesterday, it seems as if the clouds of war are now visible in the entire region…GoI, PM Modi, the leaders of other countries should put pressure on Israel to establish peace there again,” he said.

The killing of Hassan Nasrallah has heightened tensions in the West Asia region, with Iran vowing to avenge the Hezbollah chief’s killing.