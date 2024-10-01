Protest against India Bangladesh T-20 match in MP’s Gwalior

Several Hindu organisations in Gwalior have appealed to people to boycott the T-20 International Cricket Match between India and Bangladesh scheduled in the city on 6 October, alleging that Hindus are being killed and harassed in the neighbouring nation.

Many activists under the banner of the ‘Sakal Hindu Samaj’ held a protest in Gwalior on Tuesday. The activists declared that they would observe a ‘Black Day’ on 2 October, when the Bangladesh team is scheduled to arrive in Gwalior to prepare for the match.

The activists also announced ‘Gwalior Bandh’ on 6 October, the day of the match, and said they would boycott the event.

They alleged that on the one hand Hindus are being tortured and murdered in Bangladesh while on the other, this match is being organised, which is ”like rubbing salt into the wounds of Hindus”. They charged that the feelings of Hindus are being hurt by this event.

According to Gwalior IG Arvind Kumar Saxena, the police and district administration are trying their best to maintain peace and normalcy. The IG said they have appealed to all people to let the match take place peacefully but if still someone tries to disrupt the proceedings or create any law and order situation, the police and administration would deal strictly with them.

The first T-20 match in the three-match series between hosts India and visitors Bangladesh is scheduled on 6 October at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium at Shankarpur in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh.

The reputation of Union Telecommunications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is also at stake, as he has been the former President of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

Moreover, an international cricket match is scheduled to take place not only in his hometown Gwalior after almost 14 years but also in the stadium named after his late father and former union minister Madhavrao Scindia, who was the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the MPCA.

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son, Mahanaaryaman Scindia is the present Vice President of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA). Scindia Junior is also a member of the MPCA Executive Committee.

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ardent supporter Abhilash Khandekar is the current President of the MPCA.