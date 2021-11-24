Proposals for construction of 3.61 Lakh houses approved under PMAY(U)

The centre has approved proposals for the construction of a total of 3.61 lakh houses from 17 states/UTs under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

The approval came at the 56th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) of PMAY (U) held yesterday under the chairmanship of Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Presiding over the meeting, Secretary Mishra took up the issues pertaining to states/UTs regarding the construction of houses under the scheme. He asked the states/UTs to resolve the issues without delay so that the construction of houses could be expedited.

The construction of PMAY-U houses is in various stages. With this, the total number of sanctioned houses under the Mission is now 1.14 crore; of which more than 89 lakh have been grounded for construction and 52.5 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.

The total investment under the mission is Rs 7.52 lakh crore, with central assistance of Rs 1.85 lakh crore. So far, Rs 1.13 lakh crore of funds has already been released. The CSMC also accorded approval for revision of projects from 14 states/UTs translating into 3.74 lakh houses.