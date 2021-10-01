We should properly handle differences: Chinese envoy

India and China should properly handle their differences and not allow any individual issue to disrupt the overall development of bilateral relations, according to Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong.

”As neighbouring countries, it is normal to have differences between the two countries. It is crucially important to manage them. We should place the boundary question in an appropriate position in bilateral relations and seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution through dialogue and consultations,” he said virtually addressing a gathering to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of China.

He observed that the current overall situation in the border area was gradually de-escalating. Going forward, both sides need to meet each other halfway to move the situation towards stability and shift it from urgent dispute settlement to regular management and control, so as to jointly safeguard the peace and tranquility of the border area.

He said China and India should stick to the right direction of bilateral relations. ”Bearing in mind the fundamental interests of our two countries, we should view the bilateral ties from a historical and strategic perspective, and uphold the strategic consensus that China and India are opportunities of development and cooperation partners to each other instead of being threats or competitive rivals,” he added.

Sun said, ”We should adhere to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, respect the core interests and major concerns of each other, uphold strategic autonomy, and refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs or engaging in any “alliance” or “quasi alliance” targeting the other. As two neighbouring major countries, China and India should take the right path of mutual respect, dialogue, cooperation and mutual benefit.”

Meanwhile, Army chief, Gen M M Naravane was quoted as saying by an agency that border incidents between India and China would continue to occur till a boundary agreement was reached between the two countries.

Recent developments in Afghanistan “have definitely been the focus” of the Indian Army that continues to evaluate threat perceptions and formulate strategies accordingly, the Army chief added while addressing a gathering at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Discussing China, he said, “… we have an outstanding border issue. We are again well prepared to meet any misadventure that may occur as we have demonstrated in the past.”

“Such kinds of incidents will continue to occur till such time that a long-term solution is reached, and that is to have a boundary agreement. And that should be the thrust of our efforts so that we have lasting peace along the northern (China) border,” he stated during the annual session meeting of the industry body.