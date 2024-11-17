Promises made by BJP for Jammu’s growth have proved hollow: Dr Abdullah

Hitting out at the BJP for taking the Jammu region for granted, Dr Farooq Abdullah, National Conference (NC) President, on Sunday said that with Omar Abdullah leading a democratic government in J&K, the Jammu region can finally look forward to comprehensive development.

Dr Abdullah made these remarks during the commemorative function honouring the 92nd birth anniversary of the Late Pt. Mangat Ram Sharma.

Attacking BJP, he said that the current state of affairs in Jammu, particularly in terms of roads and infrastructure, exposes the lack of concern the BJP has for the region.

Bad condition of roads, unreliable power supply, high unemployment, mushrooming toll plazas, job outsourcing, and mining activities, as well as the influx of big retail players, all serve as glaring examples of BJP’s indifference towards the local population.

‘The promises made by the BJP have proven to be nothing but empty words, as nearly a decade has passed with little to show for it. Where are the promised jobs, new roads, schools, and hospitals,” he added.

Dr Abdullah emphasized the importance of the annual Durbar Move as a tradition that promotes unity and harmony among all regions of J&K.

He emphasized the importance of unity and harmony in order to bring development benefits to the troubled region.

Also present on the occasion were JKPCC chief Tariq Hamid Kara, JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, JKNC Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta.

Emphasizing the Unity in Diversity, Dr Abdullah highlighted that India is a country rich in diversity, with each region boasting its own unique culture, language, and set of challenges that require localized solutions.

He noted that Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, is a region with a diverse culture, and the Darbar move was established to promote unity in diversity.

“The primary objective of this traditional annual move was not only to bring together two regions but also to enhance trade and community relations,” he added.

Dr Abdullah expressed disappointment that the BJP viewed this tradition as a hindrance to their agenda, leading to its discontinuation.

However, he stressed the importance of reviving this practice to bridge divisions, a goal that the Omar Abdullah-led NC government was actively pursuing.

He assured that the government would focus on not only promoting development but also fostering unity among the people. Dr Abdullah emphasized the significance of embracing diversity and working towards unity, as it is essential for the progress and harmony of J&K.