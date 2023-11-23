Projects worth Rs 7.16 lakh cr ready for implementation in UP

The stage is set for the launch of projects worth over Rs 7.16 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh during the first phase of Groundbreaking Ceremony (GBC) for investment proposals received during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February this year.

Among divisions, Meerut tops with investment proposals worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore set for implementation during the GBC while Jhansi, Mirzapur, Lucknow and Varanasi are the other four among the top five divisions which will see the implementation of the highest number of investment proposals on the ground during the ceremony, officials here on Wednesday said .

It is worth mentioning here that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, efforts are now underway to implement investment proposals worth nearly Rs 40 lakh crore received during the UPGIS held this year.

Seeing the excellent possibilities, the industrial sector has decided to invest in all 18 divisions of the state. However, the interest of investors varies in different divisions with the Meerut Division topping the list, followed by Jhansi, Mirzapur, Lucknow and Varanasi respectively.

In terms of divisions, investment proposals worth Rs 2,55,097 crores is set for implementation in Meerut division, followed by Jhansi division with Rs 91,128 crores, Mirzapur division with 85,104 crores, Lucknow division with 48,770 crores, Varanasi division with 37,372 crores, Bareilly division with 35,322 crores, Ayodhya division with 23,921 crores, Agra division with 23,706 crores, Kanpur division with 22,992 crores, Moradabad division with 17,833 crores, Prayagraj division with 17,780 crores, Gorakhpur division with 15,600 crores, Saharanpur division with 12,413 crore, Aligarh division with 9,873 crore, Chitrakoot division with 9,213 crore, Devipatan division with Rs 3,954 crore, Azamgarh division with Rs 3,400 crore and Basti with proposals worth Rs 3,018 crore.

Bundelkhand and Purvanchal were once considered the most backward areas of UP. Since taking power, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has focused on developing these two areas by formulating strategies accordingly. In the past six years, not only have criminal networks, mafias, and gangsters been dismantled in the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions, but efforts have also been made to enhance tourism by developing basic facilities such as better connectivity and electricity supply.

CM Yogi’s efforts are now poised to manifest in the form of investments on the ground. In the Bundelkhand region, Jhansi and Chitrakoot divisions are prepared for investments exceeding one lakh crore. In this regard, the Jhansi division holds the second position in the state. Similarly, in the Purvanchal region, Mirzapur and Varanasi divisions are included in the top five, apart from this, huge investment is also ready to be implemented in Gorakhpur and Azamgarh divisions.

Notably, the industrial sector is no longer facing any challenges in doing business in these areas. Not only this, the Yogi government has achieved great success in creating an environment for setting up industries in areas where people were once afraid to step out of their homes after dusk. The upcoming investments in Sonbhadra, Chandauli, and Mirzapur serve as a testament to this achievement.