Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday re-appointed Prof Umesh Rai Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jammu.

In a notification, the L-G in his capacity as Chancellor of the University re-appointed Prof Umesh Rai as VC of the University of Jammu for a period of three years with effect from 5 April, 2025 that is the date of the completion of his current term as VC.

