Prof Gourav Vallabh appointed to Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council

BJP national leader Prof Gourav Vallabh has been appointed as a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). He joins the council in the capacity of an economist.

This development confirms earlier speculation regarding Prof Vallabh’s inclusion in the Prime Minister’s core economic advisory team.

The EAC-PM is a top-level body that advises the Prime Minister on both national and international economic issues. It is currently chaired by renowned economist S Mahendra Dev.

Following his nomination, Prof Vallabh will now play a key role in advising the Government of India, particularly the Prime Minister, on critical matters related to economic policy, development, and strategy.

Prof Vallabh has previously served as a professor of economics at several prestigious institutions in India and abroad, including various Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). A respected economist and finance expert, he has published over 100 research papers in leading international academic journals.

His columns on contemporary economic issues frequently appear in major Indian newspapers, and he has presented papers on economic and social issues at numerous global conferences.

Formerly a member of the Congress party, Prof Vallabh joined the BJP after expressing disagreement with the Congress leadership’s decision to boycott the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.