Probe ordered into Turkish firm following MP min’s allegations

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijaywargiya on Wednesday raised strong objections at Turkish firm ‘ASISGUARD’, which is installing automated fare collection systems for Bhopal and Indore metro rail networks, alleging that Pakistan used the same company’s drones against India in the recent flare-up between the two sides.

Following the minister’s charges, an inquiry has been initiated against the company, merely 10 days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate Indore Metro’s first commercial run on 31 May.

The state urban administration minister warned if the Turkish company is found to be directly or indirectly involved with “anti-India elements” or if its products have been used in anti-India activities, the company’s contract will be terminated.

“Pakistan had used drones of the same company, against India. We will not compromise with the nation’s self-respect, honour and security,” he said.

ASISGUARD got the tender for the metro rail ticketing system last year. Subsequently, it was given the contract worth Rs 186.52 crore to install the system at 53 metro stations in Bhopal and Indore.