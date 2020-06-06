Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday took a jibe at Congress senior leader and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by saying we have already named her ‘Priyanka Twitter Vadra’.

Maurya further said that the social media projects her as a prominent national leader but she could not even ensure the victory of her brother and the then party president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the last year’s parliamentary election.

“I do not take her seriously… We have already named her ”Priyanka Twitter Vadra”. She only tweets for 2-3 days and the media remains busy and social media shows her as a prominent national leader,” he was quoted by NDTV as saying.

“But everyone knows when she came to Uttar Pradesh to campaign for the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections hoping that she would make her brother the prime minister, she could not even ensure his victory,” he told PTI.

He further said that the Congress has lost its base in Uttar Pradesh and does not have any leader except those looking for just ‘photo opportunities’.

He further alleged Priyanka Gandhi of looking at the BJP-ruled state from a negative point of view.

Further referring to a tweet by Priyanka Gandhi in which she flagged the problems faced by migrant labourers returning to their homes in Uttar Pradesh during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Deputy CM said, “Congress does not want to see (what is happening in) Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Congress leaders, be it Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, or any other, should get their eyes tested properly, he added.

“If they want to see everything in a wrong manner because the BJP is ruling Uttar Pradesh see it from a negative point of view and level allegations on Modi-ji and Yogi-ji, then there is no cure to it. I can only suggest that they should consult a good doctor and wear good quality spectacles,” he added