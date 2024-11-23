Priyanka meets Kharge after her victory in Wayanad

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge after her victory in the Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election.

During her meeting with Kharge at his residence, Vadra has expressed her gratitude to him for his guidance and support throughout the campaign. She also acknowledged the contribution of the party workers, United Democratic Front (UDF) and the people of Wayanad.

Addressing the media, she said, “I thank the people of Wayanad for giving me the honour to represent them and for giving me so much love during the campaign and . It’s a testament to the fact that my brother worked there. I feel it’s a great honour and I will respect it fully.”

Elated over her win, earlier in a post on X, Vadra wrote, “My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own. I look forward to being your voice in Parliament.”

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Wayanad continues to contribute to the country’s leadership. I am confident that Smt. @priyankagandhi

shall be a powerful voice for the people of Wayanad and the nation in the Parliament. Her astute leadership, compassion, grace and determination and her strong commitment to the tenants of the Constitution will enrich further enrich the public sphere.

“Gratitude to the people for making an informed decision and choosing the Congress party & UDF,” he said. The Wayanad parliamentary by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Rahul Gandhi as a member.

It may be mentioned that in June, the Congress chief had announced that Rahul will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and vacate the Wayanad constituency. Later, he resigned as a member from the Wayanad seat. He won from both the parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha election.