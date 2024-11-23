Priyanka headed for huge victory in Wayanad,Cong wins Palakkad, LDF retains Chelakkara

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who made her poll debut from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, is headed for a massive victory.

As of 12.35 pm , she was leading by over 3,50,000 votes over her nearest rival, Sathyan Mokeri of the Left Front, and is continuing to advance. In the keenly fought triangular bypoll battle in the Palakkad Assembly constituency, Congress-led UDF candidate has set a record victory after its candidate Rahul Mamkootathil defeated BJP’s C Krishna kumar by 18,724 votes. In Chelakkara Assembly bypoll, LDF’s CPI-M candidate UR Pradeep has won defeating his nearest Congress rival Remya Haridas by over 12,000 votes

In Palakkad, though the BJP candidate C Krishna Kumar got an initial lead, he could not maintain it. He has not been able to come close to the lead of 6,000 votes garnered by E Sreedharan in the assembly elections in 2021 from Palakkad and not only that he has been relegated to the second position in the municipality. In Chelakkara, the LDF’s strong performance was evident right from the start, with votes from the Varavoor Panchayat counted first

The by-election In Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was called after Rahul Gandhi, who had won the seat in the general elections earlier this year, vacated it upon retaining his Rae Bareli seat. The bypoll was necessitated in Chelakkara Assembly seat after LDF’s K Radhakrishnan — who won from there in 2021 — was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Alathur constituency. The by-election in Palakkad was necessitated after Congress leader Shafi Parambil resigned as MLA of the constituency following his election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara during the general elections.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, UDF’s Congress candidate Shafi Parambil won the Palakkad seat by defeating E. Sreedharan of the BJP with a margin of 3859 votes