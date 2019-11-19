Paying tribute to the former Prime Minister and her grandmother Indira Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a poem and a throwback picture with her on Tuesday.

On Indira Gandhi’s 102nd birth anniversary, Priyanka Gandhi quoted a poem from Invictus by William Ernest Henley. She referred to Indira Gandhi as “The bravest woman I have known”.

In memory of the bravest woman I have known. #IndiraGandhi “In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed. pic.twitter.com/ifmXkighYo — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 19, 2019

Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade, And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.” from Invictus, by William Ernest Henley — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 19, 2019

Remembering his grandmother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, “Blessed with strong leadership abilities, the Iron Lady played a key role in establishing India as a strong country. I pay heartiest tributes to my beloved grandmother on her birth anniversary,” Gandhi tweeted this morning in Hindi. Tributes poured in on social media as users remembered her inspiring quotes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the demised former PM through a tweet.