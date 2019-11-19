Paying tribute to the former Prime Minister and her grandmother Indira Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a poem and a throwback picture with her on Tuesday.

On Indira Gandhi’s 102nd birth anniversary, Priyanka Gandhi quoted a poem from Invictus by William Ernest Henley. She referred to Indira Gandhi as “The bravest woman I have known”.

Remembering his grandmother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, “Blessed with strong leadership abilities, the Iron Lady played a key role in establishing India as a strong country. I pay heartiest tributes to my beloved grandmother on her birth anniversary,” Gandhi tweeted this morning in Hindi. Tributes poured in on social media as users remembered her inspiring quotes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the demised former PM through a tweet.

 