Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday asked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to explain the basis of the statement in which he has reportedly claimed that a large number of workers returning from other states are infected with the coronavirus.

In a Twitter thread Priyanka Gandhi, questioned Adityanath’s statement where he claimed that 75 per cent of the migrant workers who are returning from Mumbai are infected with the virus.

“Fifty per cent of the workers coming from Delhi are such who have infection. Cases of widespread infection have been reported in 25-30 per cent workers coming from other states,” he claimed in the video.

“This is a challenge for us and all our teams are strongly working on it. Over 75,000 medical teams are working in the entire state. The result of the screening, testing and treatment is that today we have been able to control it (COVID-19) to a great extent,” the CM claimed in the video.

..और यदि ऐसा है तो इतने कम टेस्ट क्यों हो रहे हैं? या ये आँकड़े उप्र सरकार के अन्य आँकड़ों की तरह ही अप्रमाणित और गैर ज़िम्मेदार हैं ? अगर मुख्यमंत्री जी के बयान में सच्चाई है तो सरकार पूरी पारदर्शिता के साथ टेस्टिंग, संक्रमण के डेटा और अन्य तैयारियों को जनता से साझा करे 3/4 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 25, 2020

In a series of tweets the Congress general secretary questioned Adityanath’s statement and its implications, “Does the chief minister mean to say that over 10 lakh people in UP are infected by corona? However, his government’s figures tell that there are 6,228 infection cases. What is the basis of infection statistics.”

“From where has this percentage of infection among the migrant workers who have returned to the state has come, and if this is the case, then why so less number of tests are being conducted,” she added.

In a direct question to the chief minister, the Congress leader said if there is truth in the statement of the chief minister, then the government should share the data pertaining to testing, infection and other preparedness with the public and tell that what is its readiness to control the disease.

On Monday, the UP government announced that it will set up a Migration Commission for the employment of labourers in the state and made it clear that any state that wants workers from UP has to seek state government’s permission.

With over 23 lakh workers and migrants having returned to the state till Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that a Migration Commission be set up, according to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi. Adityanath also directed officials that migrant workers be given insurance so that their life is secured, Awasthi said. The chief minister suggested that a scheme be launched to ensure their job security.

The announcement comes after the state suspended most of its labour laws and passed the Uttar Pradesh Temporary Exemption from Certain Labour Laws Ordinance, 2020, that exempts businesses, manufacturing mostly, for three years from a gamut of labour laws barring four: the Building and Other Construction Workers Act; Workmen Compensation Act; Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act; and section 5 of the Payment of Wages Act, which mandates employers to pay timely wages, and the Maternity Benefits Act.

UP has suspended key labour laws for three years on May 6 through an ordinance.