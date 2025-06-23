Priyanka Gandhi congratulates UDF over Nilambur by-election victory

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday extended her congratulations to leaders and workers of the United Democratic Front (UDF) on their victory in the Nilambur by-election in Kerala.

In a social media post, she praised the dedication and commitment of her party, particularly highlighting the efforts of Aryadan Shoukath.

Advertisement

“Heartiest congratulations to Aryadan Shoukath whose dedication and service has shone through and to all the leaders and workers of the UDF whose efforts made this victory possible,” Gandhi said in her post.

Advertisement

She also expressed her gratitude to the people of Nilambur for their support, saying, “A big thank you to my sisters and brothers of Nilambur for your support.”

The Congress leader also emphasized that the trust and belief of the people in the values of the Constitution and the UDF’s vision for progress will guide the party’s way forward.

“Your trust and belief in the values of our constitution, and in the UDF’s vision for progress will be the guiding light for our way forward,” she added.

Riding on strong anti-incumbency sentiments, UDF candidate Shoukath won the Nilambur assembly by-election wresting the seat from the ruling from LDF (Left Democratic Front). The victory is seen as a significant boost to the UDF’s morale and a testament to the party’s commitment to the people of Kerala.

Shoukath defeated LDF candidate M Swaraj by over 11,000 votes. While Shoukath fetched 77,087 votes, his nearest rival secured 66,159 votes.

P V Anvar, who left the LDF after raising serious allegations against the Pinarayi Vijayan government, got 19,690 votes. BJP candidate Mohan George polled 8,562 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of Anvar, who won the seat as an LDF-backed Independent candidate in the 2021 assembly election.