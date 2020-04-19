Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday called upon the Uttar Pradesh government to evolve a plan to help migrant workers from the state reach their home. In a video appeal, she urged the state government to set up a helpline and control room to reach out to all those migrant workers from UP who are stranded at various places.

“These workers are our own. It is the responsibility of all of us to help them. We cannot leave them like this. We have to find a way out,” she said.

“I urge the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a helpline and a control room of 1,000 persons so that these stranded workers can be reached out. You have to evolve a plan to bring them back,” she said.

Gandhi said she has talked to the migrant workers from the northern state who are stuck in different places and are finding it difficult to survive as they are now huddled together in one room.

In its recent order Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the movement of migrant labourers within a state is allowed in buses. However, it prohibited the inter-state movement of migrant labourers from where they are currently located.

The Union Health Ministry in its daily briefing on Sunday said, ‘Post 20 April, relaxations are not for containment zones, state govt can impose even more stricter norms in such areas. Hotspots are areas either with large number of cases or have a doubling time of less than four days.’