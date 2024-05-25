Priyanka, Dimple hold a grand road show in Varanasi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav, wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, participated in an impressive roadshow in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency on Saturday evening.

UP Congress president and INDIA bloc candidate from Varanasi Ajay Rai was also present in the road show. The roadshow started with the blessings of Maa Duga located at Durgakund.

Congress and SP workers kept raising slogans in favour of Rai while rose petals were showered over Priyanka, Dimple and Ajay Rai standing in an open vehicle.

Advertisement

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and SP MP Dimple Yadav first took the blessings of Mata Kushmanda, the fourth form of Maa Durga located at Durgakund, and then started the road show.

There are more than 21 small and big temples including Manas Mandir, Tridev Mandir and Sankatmochan Mandir on the route of the road show.

The Congress workers kept welcoming the road show at various places. During this, the roadshow was welcomed with flower showers.

During the road show, Congress leaders and Dimple stopped at various places and addressed the public. Along with this, public support was also sought for INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai.

Congress leader Ajay Rai kept greeting the public. Earlier it was reported that Priyanka and Dimple would visit Kashi Vishwanath Dham before commencing their roadshow. But they skipped it.

This was the first time that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and SP MP Dimple Yadav participated in a road show together.