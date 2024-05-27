Priyanka calls Modi ‘tourist’, slams him for deserting Himachal during disaster

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Himachal Pradesh like a tourist and at the time of crisis, he deserts the state like he did at the time of the worst disaster last monsoon.

Modi comes to Himachal and takes photographs posing as a tourist, she charged.

While addressing two huge public meetings in Chamba and Shahpur in Kangra parliamentary constituency in favour of former Union Minister Anand Sharma , Priyanka Gandhi sought to know where the BJP leaders were at the time of the disaster.

“The BJP-led central government discriminated against Himachal during the monsoon disaster because the people of the state reposed faith in the Congress and voted in our favour,” she asserted.

“The intentions of BJP are not clear. The relief money which was to come from the Centre was not provided. The disaster has increased the burden on Himachal’s economy,” she blamed.

“My heart always remains in Himachal. Whenever I come to Himachal, I feel very happy. The whole country looks towards Himachal. The simplicity and honesty here is the highest in the entire country. The entire country should learn from this,” she stated.

“Well known as Devbhoomi, Himachal is also known as Veerbhoomi. Hundreds of soldiers of Himachal lost their lives for the defense and integrity of the country,” she said.

The people of the state elected the government for change, but Modi tried to topple the Himachal government with the power of money, she accused.

“Is this a matter of honesty, is this called true politics?,” she questioned.

Taking a jibe at BJP, she said, “BJP’ only objective is to keep power in its hands. Whether it is to topple governments, indulge in corruption, bribe MLAs or use money power,”

Taking aim at Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said that in the last 10 years, the Modi government made policies only for big billionaires.

“When it comes to OPS, it is said that there is no money, but there is a lot of money for the big billionaires,” charged Priyanka.

Drawing attention towards the condition of apple farmers of Himachal, she said, all the cold stores have been given to big billionaires.

“These industrialists are deciding the prices. Due to this, farmers do not get fair price for their crops. People are struggling with inflation. Unemployment has increased in the country. 70 crore youth are unemployed today, 30 lakh government posts are vacant,” she alleged.

She said that Modi is misleading the people of the country by saying that the Congress party will steal your buffalo and steal the mangalsutra, what kind of things are these.

She said that Congress remained in power for 55 years but could not become the richest party, BJP became the richest party in the world in 10 years and calls Congress corrupt.

Priyanka Gandhi promised that if Congress government is formed, women will be given Rs 8500 every month and women will be given 50 percent reservation in government jobs, a permanent commission will be formed for loan waiver of farmers.

“We will bring a law for minimum wage of Rs 400 for workers. MNREGA will be strengthened. It will be implemented in cities as well. Treatment up to Rs 25 lakh will be provided free. We will create a startup fund of Rs 5000 crore for the talented people and the Agniveer scheme will be scrapped,” she assured.

Earlier, while counting the achievements of the Congress government in the last 15 months, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that on the instructions of Priyanka Gandhi, OPS of the state employees were restored.

“Apart from this, the second big guarantee of giving Rs 1500 every month to women was given, however BJP worked to stall it. But they did not succeed in their plan. Now after June 4, all the women of the state will be given two instalments simultaneously,” he said.

Addressing the public meeting, Congress candidate Anand Sharma said that Congress is identified with India’s diversity, unity in diversity. BJP is drawing lines between the states.

“BJP intends to change the Constitution. We will have to come forward to save it,” said Sharma.