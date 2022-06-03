Priyanka also tests positive for Covid-19

A day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19, her daughter and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tested positive as well on Friday.

Gandhi stated that she had quarantined herself at home, following all regulations.

“With modest symptoms, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’ve quarantined myself at home, following all of the precautions.

Sonia Gandhi had a minor fever on Wednesday evening and was found to be infected with Covid-19 the next day. As per medical advice, she has separated herself.

I would ask that everyone who comes into contact with me take all reasonable measures “she wrote in a tweet.

“Over the last week, Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi has met with leaders and activists, some of whom have been discovered Covid +ve. Last evening, the Congress President experienced a minor fever and Covid symptoms. She was discovered to be Covid positive after testing “In a tweet on Thursday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

(with inputs from IANS)