Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Friday took it to Twitter to announce the broadcast of ‘Sangeet Setu’ from 10th to 12th April across different platforms.

“Privileged to host the stalwarts of Indian Music on Sangeet Setu initiated by ISRA to aid PM CARES Fund,” he said.

He further urged the citizens to watch the telecast of the show on different platforms from 10th to 12th April at 8 pm.

Privileged to host the stalwarts of Indian Music on Sangeet Setu initiated by ISRA to aid PM CARES Fund. Please tune-in from 10th – 12th April, 8 PM onwards across DD, Aajtak OTT, DTH & on YouTube.

Superstar Akshay Kumar has also joined the league and recently contributed a whopping amount of Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES Fund. Now as per latest reports, the actor has donated Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and rapid testing kits, in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Akshay took to his official Twitter handle to express gratitude to Mumbai Police and BMC. “There’s an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that’s the least we can do. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice,” he wrote.