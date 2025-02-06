Prisoners in MP jails to be released early on 15 November too

Prisoners demonstrating good behavior would now be eligible for an early release from jails in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) too each year on 15 November.

Usually, prisoners with good conduct are released early from jails on special days like Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti among others, as specified by the government.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav accorded approval to this proposal of the senior officials of the State Prisons and Correctional Services Department during a review meeting in Bhopal.

During the review meeting at the Samatava Bhavan at the CM House on Wednesday, officials proposed granting early release to prisoners with good conduct every year on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (November 15). CM Dr Yadav approved this proposal, stating that prisoners demonstrating good behavior should receive special remission on this occasion.

The CM also expressed happiness at the state being a leading state in the country to have approved more than Rs 6.43 lakh for 31 poor prisoners in the form of fines and bail. Dr Yadav noted that Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country in providing financial assistance to poor prisoners for bail and fines. Under this initiative, economically weaker prisoners are granted financial aid of up to Rs 25,000 for paying fines.

Dr Yadav also highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is a leading state in complying with Section 479 of the Indian Civil Protection Code, which mandates that a jail superintendent must submit a written application to the relevant court for bail when a prisoner has completed either half or one-third of their sentence. Under this provision, cases of 78 prisoners were forwarded to the court, resulting in the release of 46 prisoners.

During the meeting, officials informed that the E-Prison Management System is operational in all jails across the state, continuously updating prisoner records. The system has recorded 13,17,303 admissions (including legacy data) so far, and details of over 1,31,000 prisoners have been uploaded through ICJS (Interoperable Criminal Justice System). Since the implementation of new criminal laws on July 1, 2024, as many as 48,139 prisoners have been registered under the E-Prison system. Efforts are also underway to increase the capacity of jails.

The CM emphasised the importance of open prisons, stating that they give inmates a sense of freedom. He directed the expansion of open prisons in the state, highlighting that prisons should not just be places of punishment but also centres for rehabilitation and reformation.

Dr Yadav also stressed the need for prisoner rehabilitation programs, including skill development, yoga, spiritual education, and counseling. He said that these initiatives would help in the mental and moral development of inmates and ensure their positive reintegration into society.

The CM called for greater community involvement in prison reforms. He urged social and religious organizations and experts to contribute to rehabilitation programs.

He asserted that the state government is committed to making every possible effort to ensure that prisoners can lead a dignified life after their release.