Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister had shared the timings of his address through a tweet.

This will be the 7th address of the Prime Minister since the lockdown.

Sharing a message with my fellow Indians. https://t.co/tNsiPuEUP3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

“Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening,” PM Modi wrote, urging citizens to tune in.

However, PM has not shared the subject which he is planning to discuss with the nation at his address.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें। Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

Speculations were high that his address could be on the coronavirus situation on the verge of festivals across the country.