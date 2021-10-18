Prime minister Narendra Modi to address the BJP national office bearers meeting on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the BJP national office bearers’ meeting here on Monday.

According to agencies the meeting of the BJP office bearers assumes significance in view of the ensuing assembly elections in early 2022 in states like Uttar Pradesh and other states.

The office bearers meeting comes ahead of Prime Minister’s reported whirlwind visits to Uttar Pradesh first on 20 October to inaugurate the Kushinagar Airport and lay the foundation stone for a medical college followed by the next visit on 25 October to Siddharth Nagar where he will lay the foundation stone for another medical college.

The Prime Minister is expected to address office bearers on the subjects of organisation, coming assembly polls, and preparations for the same among other things, according to political experts here. The top party leadership and newly appointed office bearers are likely to be present.

The presidents of all morchas are also slated to present in the meeting of office-bearers to be presided by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. A one-on-one meeting between the party office bearers and top leaders is expected to take place.

The office bearers meeting is being held close on heels of the announcement of 80 member National Executive members list. The meeting of office-bearers has been held from time to time. However, the meeting of the national executive has been “delayed” for almost a year and a half. The National Executive meeting of the party is likely to be held on 7 November, according to reports.

Significantly, the new list of national executives does not include some of the well-known leaders including Subramanian Swamy, Hukum Dev Narayan Yadav, Vinay Katiyar, Varun Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi, SS Ahluwalia, Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Vijay Goel, and Chaudhary Birender Singh.

The BJP’s national executive comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former party chief, and union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal.

National Executive Committee of the BJP also includes 50 special invitees, 179 permanent invitees including chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, leaders of the legislative party in assemblies and councils and former chief ministers and former deputy chief ministers, chiefs of frontal organisations, spokespersons, state prabharis/ sah prabharis and state presidents besides organisation general secretaries.