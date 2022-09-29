Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate National Games at grand opening ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 36th National Games at a grand Opening Ceremony to be held here at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will also address athletes from across the country taking part in the National Games. The Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur and other dignitaries will also attend the opening ceremony.

“Absolutely excited quite a challenge to put this together in the time that we had. Super excited to have this opening ceremony executed to have the 36th National Games by TCM platform for Sports Authority here and in presence of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are a lot of things we need to take care of in terms of safety and security. We are ensuring that we put up a spectacular show. A tightly packed show. So, yes super excited,” said the organizer of the Games Chanda Singh, CEO of XP&D.

National Games are being held in the state of Gujarat for the very first time. It will be organised from 29th September to 12th October 2022. Nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country will be participating in 36 sports disciplines, making it the biggest National Games ever.

“The 36th National Games has taken over the country right now. The fact that we are doing it after many years and the fact that we are doing it in the midst of Navratri at a location which celebrates Navratri. The entire euphoria is like double right now because we are doing the opening ceremony. We have Navratri in the euphoria plus our Prime Minister has graced the occasion. So, a lot of combination of all of this which is making it a very special, ” explained Chanda Singh.

The sporting events will be organised in six cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat embarked on the journey to create a robust sports infrastructure of international standards, which helped the state to prepare for the games in a very short span of time.