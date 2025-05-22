Prime Minister Modi interacts with IAF airmen at Nal air base in Bikaner

Prime Minister Narendra arrived at Nal air base of the Indian Air Force for a brief visit to the Bikaner district of Rajasthan and greeted the soldiers for their grand success in “Operation Sindoor”. He dedicated to the nation Rs 26,000 crore development projects and also paid obeisance at the Karni Mata shrine.

On his almost three and a half hours visit to the bordering district along the India-Pak International Border, a month after the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi landed at the Nal IAF airport in Bikaner at 10:15 am.

At the air base, he interacted with airmen and other ranks of the IAF, greeted them for the successful Operation Sindoor.

After a short halt at the Naal air base, the Prime Minister flew to Desknoke in a helicopter, where he visited the famous Karni Mata shrine to pay his obeisance.

PM Modi performed Aarti and other holy rituals at the temple and prayed for the nation. Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Union Minister Arjun Lal Meghwal accompanied the Prime Minister.

Thereafter, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the renovated Deshnoke railway station and dedicated infrastructure projects worth around Rs 26,000 crore to the nation.

At the function, Mr Modi inaugurated 103 redeveloped railway stations, which included 8 in Rajasthan under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, marking a historic leap towards modernising Indian Railways.

These 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations in 86 districts across 18 states and Union Territories, developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore.

The Deshnoke railway station, which serves pilgrims and tourists visiting the Karni Mata Temple and other sites, is inspired by temple architecture with an arch and column theme.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the 58 km Churu- Sadulpur rail line and dedicated to the nation the electrification of the Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km), Phulera-Degana (109 km), Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km), Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km), and Samdari-Barmer (129 km) rail lines.

In a major boost to road infrastructure in Rajasthan, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of three vehicle underpasses and the widening and strengthening of national highways. He also dedicated seven roadway projects in the state. The highways extend up to the Indo-Pak border, enhancing accessibility for security forces and strengthening India’s defence infrastructure.

Furthering the vision of electricity for all and clean, green energy, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for several power projects, including solar projects in Bikaner and Nawan (Didwana Kuchaman), and transmission systems for power evacuation—Part B PowerGrid Sirohi Transmission Ltd and Part E PowerGrid Mewar Transmission Ltd.

He also inaugurated power projects, including a solar project in Bikaner, a transmission system for evacuation of power from PowerGrid Neemuch and the Bikaner Complex, and augmentation of transformation capacity at the Fatehgarh-II Power Station, which will provide clean energy and reduce carbon emissions.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone, inaugurated, and dedicated 25 important state government projects across Rajasthan to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, power supply, health services, and water availability in the state. These include the foundation stone laying and dedication of projects for the upgradation and maintenance of 12 state highways, covering a total length of over 750 km, with a total investment of over Rs 3,240 crore. The programme includes an additional 900 km of new highways.

The Prime Minister inaugurated power projects of Bikaner and Udaipur, and Nursing Colleges in Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Bhilwara, and Dholpur, which will play a key role in enhancing health infrastructure in the state. Modi also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various water infrastructure projects in the region, including the Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project in Jhunjhunu district, and the restructuring of Urban Water Supply Schemes in seven towns of Pali District under AMRUT 2.0, among others.