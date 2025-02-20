Prime Minister Internship Scheme open for applications

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Thursday said the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) is open for applications with the launch of Round 2 of the pilot phase.

The PMIS is designed to harness the potential of India’s youth population by providing them with 12 month paid internships in top companies of India. The scheme targets individuals aged 21 to 24 who are currently not enrolled in any full-time academic program or employment, offering them a unique chance to kick-start their careers.

Advertisement

Each intern will be supported with monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000, supplemented by one-time financial assistance of Rs 6,000 under the scheme.

Advertisement

The Ministry said after more than 6 lakh applications in Round 1, Round 2 offers more than 1 lakh internship opportunities in top companies across more than 730 districts in India.

More than 300 top companies across sectors including Oil, Gas and Energy, Banking and Financial Services, Travel and Hospitality, Automotive, Metals and Mining Manufacturing and Industrial, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and many more have offered internship opportunities to Indian youth to gain real-world experience, network with professionals and enhance their employability, it said.

“Eligible youth can explore and select internships based on their preferred district, state, sector, area and filter internships within a customisable radius from their specified current address. In round 2, each applicant can apply to up to 3 internships until the application deadline,” the Ministry said in a statement.

For round 2, more than 70 IEC events are being conducted across India in districts with maximum number of internship opportunities in colleges, universities, ITIs, Rozgar melas etc, based on the kind of qualifications required for these internships, it said.

Furthermore, national level digital campaigns are underway through multiple platforms as well as influencers based on concentration of opportunities and relevance to youth, it added.