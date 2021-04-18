Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with regards to the dire state the country is in due to COVID-19.

He said that the entire country is in the throes of a deadly, debilitating virus, and yet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were missing in action. Both appear to care more for elections than for the lives of citizens. Uttar Pradesh is particularly in bad shape, with no beds available. Family members are running from pillar to post trying their best to arrange for oxygen, a hospital bed and basic medicines. People are dying in hospitals, but the Yogi Adityanath government, instead of attempting to improve or address the situation, is busy putting up screens in front of cremation grounds. The Yogi Adityanath government has colossally failed in addressing the coronavirus situation in Uttar Pradesh and it’s time that the Centre made an immediate intervention.

Sanjay Singh, in his address to the media on Saturday, slammed Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for continuing to hold election rallies despite the raging pandemic. He said that the same people who stood in line to vote for a Narendra Modi government in UP are now standing in lines at crematoriums. In such a situation, instead of worrying about the lives of people, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are busy worrying about the elections.

Singh said that people had to wait for hours to cremate their loved ones. The Benares where ModiJi said ‘I’ve been called by Ganga Maiyya’ saw 125 corpses being cremated at the Harishchandra Ghat on Friday. Narendra Modi is busy campaigning today, leaving behind the same Banaras orphaned. Singh raised the issue of being unable to get a COVID test in some districts in Uttar Pradesh, referring to a case in Ambedkarnagar where the patient could not get a ventilator in the medical college despite his lungs being failed.

The senior AAP leader also spoke about reports of unavailability of beds, oxygen and ventilators in hospitals of all districts. Whether Gujarat’s Surat, Benares or Lucknow, the entire country is reeling under COVID-19. Singh compared the day-wise infection rates with the number of election rallies held by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. He said that elections will keep coming, but the Prime Minister and the Home Minister should worry about the lives of the people. The Centre should keep an eye on Uttar Pradesh and make special announcements given the situation in the state.

Singh questioned the Centre’s preparation for stemming the pandemic. He said that the Delhi Government has written to the Centre on various issues related to COVID-19, and that the Centre should give the entire account of the PM-Cares Fund to the people of India. The ventilators purchased in Rajasthan from this fund are 90% to 95% defective, which may well lead to large scale corruption.

Sanjay Singh also questioned the Centre’s decision to send vaccines to various countries. He said that today there are dead bodies across the country, at crematoriums, at burial grounds; there is a shortage of vaccines here and people are anxious to get vaccinated. However, before vaccinating the population in India, Narendra Modi is busy sending vaccines to countries like Pakistan and Canada.