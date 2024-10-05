Prime accused in Amethi family massacre arrested: Victims’ family meet Yogi

The prime accused in the gruesome murder of four people including a Dalit school teacher , his wife and 2 infant daughters, in Amethi on Thursday night has been arrested by STF after a brief encounter in Ghaziabad on Saturday morning.

The accused Chandan Verma , who was injured in the encounter, has admitted the crime and the pistol used in the crime was also recovered from him, the police claimed, adding , investigations reveal Chandan had illicit affair with the wife of the teacher, which led to the crime. But the accused admitted that killing the infant children was his big fault.

On the other hand Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met the victims’ of Amethi massacre at his official residence in Lucknow and assured them of all help. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi had yesterday talked to the family members of the victims. However , taking the matter seriously, Yogi has accepted all demands of the victims’ family and has also given instructions to investigate the role of Rae Bareli Police in the case. The CM has accepted to provide a government job, five bighas of land to a member of the victims’ family and has given instructions to take strict action against the culprits.

Advertisement

Rebel SP Unchahar MLA, Dr. Manoj Kumar Pandey ,was also present during the meeting of the family members of the victims with CM Yogi. He alleged that the Rae Bareli police had not taken the case of molestation of the deceased teacher’s wife registered against the accused on August 18, seriously and had only registered a case. If strict action had been taken at that time then the massacre could have been stopped. The teacher Sunil, wife Poonam and two children were murdered in Amethi on Thursday night.

Chandan told STF that deceased teacher’s wife Poonam was his girlfriend and when his relations with her deteriorated, he killed his entire family.