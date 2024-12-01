Price of commercial LPG hiked by Rs 16.5, Jet fuel by Rs 1,318.12

The price of Jet fuel, or ATF, was hiked by 1.45% and rates of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants increased by Rs 16.5 per 19-kg cylinder on Sunday in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends.

The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was increased by Rs 1,318.12 per kilolitre, or 1.45%, to Rs 91,856.84 per kl in Delhi, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second straight monthly increase in jet fuel prices as the rates were increased by Rs 2,941.5 per kl (3.3%) on November 1.

That hike came after two rounds of reduction which had taken the rates to their lowest level this year. ATF price on October 1 was cut by 6.3% (Rs 5,883 per kl) and by Rs 4,495.5 per kl, or 4.58% on September 1.

In Mumbai, the ATF price was increased to Rs 85,861.02 per kl on Sunday from Rs 84,642.91 previously.

The oil firms have also increased the price of commercial LPG by Rs 16.5 to Rs 1818.50 per 19-kg cylinder recording the fifth straight monthly hike in commercial LPG price.

Rates were hiked by Rs 62 per 19-kg cylinder at the last revision on November 1.

In five price increases, commercial LPG rates have hiked by Rs 172.5 per 19-kg cylinder.

Commercial LPG now costs Rs 1771 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,927 in Kolkata and Rs 1,980 in Chennai.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

The rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.