Price of AI cams a cover-up on corruption: Kerala Congress leader

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has on Thursday said the action of KELTRON in not disclosing the price of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras, installed on the highways as part of the Safe Kerala Project under the Motor Vehicles Department, was to cover up the corruption involved in the project.

Chennithala said the KELTRON, a Kerala government undertaking, refused to disclose the price of the AI cameras installed on the highways to a RTI query and alleged that the entity is concealing the price of the camera in order to cover up corruption involved in the deal.

Chennithala asked for whom the KELTRON is working for? Whose trade secret will be lost if the price of the camera is revealed?

He said KELTRON Chairman Narayanamurthy said that the price of a camera is Rs 9 lakh even though everyone knows that it is a camera that is not worth even Rs 1 lakh, the KELTRON is continuing with its false story, he alleged.

Chennithala said Narayanamurthy, who initially questioned the allegations made by him regarding the issue, has not opened his mouth till now, after he (Chennithala ) made a reply to it with documents. If he continues to join these arsonist bandits, he will face the same fate as Shivasankar, Ramesh Chennithala said.

The Opposition accused that irregularities of over Rs 150 crore took place in the installation of the AI cameras.