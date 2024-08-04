Prez, VP & PM condole demise of Bharatanatyam doyenne Yamini Krishnamurthy

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran Bharatanatyam dancer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr. Yamini Krishnamurthy.

In a post on X, Murmu said, “I feel very sad to know about the demise of the eminent dancer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr. Yamini Krishnamurthy. She was a leading exponent of Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. Her passing is a big loss to the world of art and culture. My condolences to her family, friends and followers.”

Dhankhar also expressed his grief over Krishnamurthy’s death.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Dhankhar said, “Saddened by the passing of veteran classical dancer Dr. Yamini Krishnamurthy ji. She was a cornerstone of Indian classical dance and was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan for her contributions to Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. Her demise is an irreparable loss to the world of dance. My condolences to her family, friends and many admirers.”

Condoling the demise of the veteran Indian classical dancer, the Prime Minister said Krishnamurthy worked greatly to enrich Indian heritage.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Pained by the passing away of Dr. Yamini Krishnamurthy. Her excellence and dedication to Indian classical dance have inspired generations and left an indelible mark on our cultural landscape. She has worked greatly to enrich our heritage. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

83-year-old Krishnamurthy displayed unparalleled talent in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi and rose to the highest echelons of these classical dance forms.

Krishnamurthy, who had been admitted to Apollo Hospital due to a long-standing history of multiple medical issues, passed away on Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement from Apollo Hospital, Krishnamurthy was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team headed by Dr Sunil Modi.

“Despite the team’s best efforts, Dr. Krishnamurthy passed away this afternoon. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Krishnamurthy,” Apollo Hospital said on Saturday.

Born on December 20, 1940, Yamini Krishnamurthy was a proficient Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer.

She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1968, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016, which are among the highest civilian awards in India. She was also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1977.