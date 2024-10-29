Prez visits exhibition showcasing paintings by tribal artists

President Droupadi Murmu visited an exhibition showcasing the paintings made by tribal artists at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here on Tuesday.

Commending the artwork of the artists, she said the eternal relationship between human beings and nature is reflected in their artwork.

The President called upon all to encourage these artists by appreciating and buying such artworks.

These artists reside near various tiger reserves and belong to Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Mizoram, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand. They have been staying at Rashtrapati Bhavan from October 21 till date under the Artist-in-Residency initiative ‘SRIJAN 2024’.

During their stay, the artists created beautiful paintings with natural colours depicting art forms like tribal contemporary, Saura, Gond, Warli, Aipan, Sohrai, etc.

