Prez poll: Yashwant Sinha to campaign in Lucknow today

Yashwant Sinha, former union minister and joint Opposition candidate for the President’s post, will campaign for himself in Lucknow on Thursday.

IANS | Lucknow | July 7, 2022 7:42 am

Sinha will arrive in the state capital on Thursday evening and attend a meeting of Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators. The allies of the SP will also attend the meeting.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav would remain present at the event.

Joint Opposition candidate Sinha will also meet some other legislators to seek their votes in the Presidential elections due on July 18.

