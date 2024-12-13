Prez, PM pay homage to martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday led the nation in paying homage to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack.

The attack took place on 13 December 2001, when five armed assailants stormed Parliament here. Six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, and a gardener were martyred in the attack. All five terrorists were killed by security forces.

The President, in her message, said, ”I pay my humble tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and selfless service continue to inspire us. The nation remains deeply grateful to them and their families. On this day, I reiterate India’s unwavering resolve to combat terrorism. Our nation stands united against the forces of terror.”

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack at Parliament House. ”Remembering the martyrs of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, who made the supreme sacrifice to defend the temple of our democracy,” he said in his post on X.

Prime Minister Modi and Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes in Parliament premises to the courageous souls who defended Parliament during the terrorist attack. Union leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Opposition Leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (LoP Rajya Sabha) and Rahul Gandhi (LoP Lok Sabha) were also present among others.

In a post on X, Modi wrote: ”Paid homage to those martyred in the 2001 Parliament attack. Their sacrifice will forever inspire our nation. We remain eternally grateful for their courage and dedication.”

Speaker Birla wrote: ”Remembering the supreme sacrifice of the great martyrs who attained martyrdom during the terrorist attack on Parliament in the year 2001, collective tribute was paid on behalf of the House. On this occasion, the resolve to combat terrorism and protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation was reiterated.

”On the anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Parliament premises, I salute the security personnel and parliamentary employees who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting this place of faith in democracy. That valiant dedication of courage and devotion to duty is admirable, that feeling of sacrificing everything for the nation will always inspire.”